Kerala: Python strangulates drunk man after he brings it to take selfie; WATCH

Kerala: In a dangerous incident in Kerala, a man under the influence of alcohol brought a python to a petrol pump and requested the staff take his pictures with the snake, as per reports.

The situation took a dangerous turn when the python began to strangle him. The entire incident was caught on video, which has since gone viral on social media.

The horrifying incident unfolded at the Valapattananam petrol pump, where the drunk man arrived with a python, expressing his desire for a selfie with the reptile.

However, the situation quickly escalated when the python began to choke around the man’s body.

Soon after, the salesperson at the petrol pump grabbed a gunny bag and rushed to the man’s aid.

In the viral video, the drunken man can be seen struggling with the python. The salesperson managed to forcefully pull the snake’s tail, causing it to relax its grip and slither away.