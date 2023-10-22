Bihar: Female student tears teacher’s clothes after caught cheating in exam, video surfaces

Bihar: A video capturing a scuffle between a female student and teachers, police, and other staff members has gone viral on social media. This incident unfolded at Bihar’s Tilak Manjhi Bhagalpur University, involving a sixth-semester law student caught cheating during an examination.

The incident escalated when the student, found with a guess paper, refused to surrender the cheat sheets despite warnings from the invigilator. Consequently, she was not allowed to continue the exam, and the situation quickly spiralled.

In the course of the confrontation, the female student even physically assaulted a security guard, resulting in his injury and bleeding. To address the escalating situation, the police were summoned.

The student’s defiance reached a point where she took “lathis” (sticks) from a female police officer. As a consequence of her actions, the university had decided to prohibit her from taking any further exams for the time being.

The university’s proctor, Dr. Sambhu Dutt Jha, has initiated a formal investigation into the incident and has promised appropriate action in response to such behaviour.