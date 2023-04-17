Jyotiraditya Scindia tests positive for covid-19

New Delhi: Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on his Twitter handle on Monday announced that he had tested positive for Covid-19.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Jyotiraditya Scindia said (in Hindi), “”My report, following a Covid-19 test undertaken on doctors’ advice, has come out positive. I request all those who had been in contact with me over the past few days to take all precautions and go and get themselves tested at the nearest health facility.”

डॉक्टरों के परामर्श पर कराई गई कोविड-19 कि जाँच में मेरी रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। आप सभी से मेरा अनुरोध है कि पिछले कुछ दिनों में जो भी मेरे सम्पर्क में आएं हैं, वो सभी सावधानी बरतें या निकटतम स्वास्थ्य केंद्र पर जाकर अपनी जाँच करवायें। — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) April 17, 2023

India today reported 9,111 new coronavirus infections, according to Union Health Ministry data. While the active cases increased to 60,313.

The death toll increased to 5,31,141 with 27 deaths. While six deaths were reported from Gujarat, four were from Uttar Pradesh, three each from Delhi and Rajasthan, two from Maharashtra, one each from Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Kerala and Tamil Nadu and three reconciled by Kerala.

