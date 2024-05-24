Job crisis hits IITs! Over 8,000 IITians remain unplaced

The whole world is grappling with job crisis due to market down. This job crisis has also hit the famous Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). As per reports, the IITs are facing an unexpected challenge for job placements for the ongoing academic year.

As per data obtained through Right to Information (RTI) request filed by IIT Kanpur alumnus Dheeraj Singh unveiled that about 8,000 students including 6,000 older students and 2,000 new students from 23 campuses remain unplaced this year.

Reportedly, in 2024, out of 21,500 students who registered for placements, only 13,410 have secured jobs. Dheeraj Singh shared the data on LinkedIn where he highlighted that 33% of students at IIT Kharagpur did not find jobs through placements last year. Due to not being placed, these students are said to be experiencing significant stress, anxiety, and hopelessness due to the poor job placement scenario.

As per the data shared, the numbers of unplaced students have been rising with time. In the 2022, the total number of unplaced students was 3,410 while in 2023 it rose to 4,170. In response to this job crisis, IITs are reaching out to their alumni networks for assistance.

Speaking on the issue, IIT Delhi stated, “On behalf of the Office of Career Services (OCS) at IIT Delhi, we appeal to you to consider offering your support to our students. Your assistance will be highly valued and play an important role in guiding these students as they begin their careers.”

Likewise, IIT Bombay has also contacted its alumni for support. Reportedly, as many as 250 candidates are yet to secure employment for the current batch. Yesteryear, nearly 330 students remained unplaced, with 171 belonging to the class of 2022.

