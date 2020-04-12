Pakistan firing
(File Photo: IANS)

J&K: 3 civilians killed in Pakistani shelling on LoC in Kupwara

By IANS
Srinagar:Three civilians were killed on Sunday in shelling by Pakistani troops on the Line of Control (LoC) in J&K’s Kupwara district on Sunday.

“Two civilians died in Kupwara and one in Handwara,” SSP, Kupwara, Shriram Ambarkar told IANS.

Sources said three people, including a woman and a baby, were killed when a mortar shell fired by Pakistani troops exploded in civilian area of Kupwara district close to the LoC.

The Pakistan Army had violated the ceasefire on the LoC in Kupwara district on Sunday morning after which the Indian positions retaliated effectively.

Reports said firing exchanges have now stopped in the area and district officials including police are evacuating residents living close to the LoC in these areas.

The area has been tense for the last few days as there was heavy exchange of gunfire and shelling at the LoC in Keran sector in Kupwara since Friday.

