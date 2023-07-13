Jharkhand girl dies by suicide after getting beaten up for wearing bindi to school

Jharkhand: In a recent incident, a school girl reportedly committed suicide after getting beaten up for wearing a ‘bindi’ to school.

The girl has been identified as Usha Kumari, aged 16, who studied at a school in Dhanbad. Kumari was allegedly humiliated by a lady teacher in school on July 10. The teacher slapped her during school prayer for putting a Bindi on her forehead.

The family members of the girl and local people of the area held a protest against the school on July 11, prompting the police to investigate and take necessary action.

Reportedly, the girl had left a suicide note in her room in which she had mentioned that the teacher and the principal of the school were responsible for the incident. As per reports by the police, the Jharkhand girl committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan at her house.

The police have arrested the principal of the school, Rajkishore Singh, and the teacher, Sindhu Jha. The accused have been booked under section 306 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).