Jharkhand girl dies by suicide after getting beaten up for wearing bindi to school

The Jharkhand girl had left a suicide note before she died. In that, she had blamed the teacher and the school principal for her death.

Nation
By Akankshya Mishra 0
jharkhand girl commits suicide
Representational Image

Jharkhand: In a recent incident, a school girl reportedly committed suicide after getting beaten up for wearing a ‘bindi’ to school.

The girl has been identified as Usha Kumari, aged 16, who studied at a school in Dhanbad. Kumari was allegedly humiliated by a lady teacher in school on July 10. The teacher slapped her during school prayer for putting a Bindi on her forehead.

Must Read

5 dead, 14 injured after as two truck collided in GT Karnal…

Massive fire breaks out at Galaxy Plaza in Greater Noida,…

Defence Acquisition Council gives approval to buy 26…

The family members of the girl and local people of the area held a protest against the school on July 11, prompting the police to investigate and take necessary action.

Reportedly, the girl had left a suicide note in her room in which she had mentioned that the teacher and the principal of the school were responsible for the incident. As per reports by the police, the Jharkhand girl committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan at her house.

The police have arrested the principal of the school, Rajkishore Singh, and the teacher, Sindhu Jha. The accused have been booked under section 306 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

 

You might also like
Nation

Delhi flood: Schools, colleges to remain shut till Sunday

Nation

CBI arrests Delhi cop while taking Rs 50,000 bribe from shopkeeper

Nation

Shocking, Wife abandons husband for tomatoes!

Nation

Ahead of Chandrayaan-3 launch, ISRO scientists offer prayers at Tirupati temple

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans