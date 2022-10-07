Jharkhand: 2 cops arrested for brutally raping 50-year-old woman

Jharkhand: Two police officers allegedly raped and brutally injured a 50-year-old woman while she was in the fields in a village in Lohardaga district of Jharkhand.

The incident took place on October 4. The two police officers were allegedly drunk and overpowered her in the field.

According to reports, the two alleged accused were arrested by the police.

Reports suggest that, the survivor has received serious injuries and is currently undergoing treatment.

The 50-year-old woman was first admitted to a Lohardaga district hospital (DHH) before being referred to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in state capital that is Ranchi.

It is worth mentioning that, a case has been registered against both the accused policemen.

The police in charge of the case said that the woman’s medical examination has confirmed rape. According to latest reports, the two accused policemen have been arrested.