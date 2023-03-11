Japanese girl harassed by group of men during holi celebration, 3 held

New Delhi: A group of men allegedly harassed and groped a Japanese woman in Delhi’s Paharganj area during the Holi celebration on Wednesday.

Three people have been taken into custody, including a juvenile, after the video went viral on social media.

Police said the young tourist was staying in Paharganj in central Delhi, and so far the girl has not filed any complaint as she left for Bangladesh yesterday.

“The girl has tweeted that she has reached Bangladesh and is mentally and physically fit,” police said in the statement.

In the viral video, the men are seen grabbing her and smearing colours on her amid chants of “Holi hai.”

A boy is also seen smashing an egg on her head. The video shows her slapping a man who tries to hold her before she finally manages to step away.

For those who were against the #BHARATMATRIMONY Holi campaign. A Japanese tourist in India. Imagine your sister, mother or wife being treated like this in another county? Maybe you will understand then. pic.twitter.com/VribIpXBab — Ram Subramanian (@iramsubramanian) March 10, 2023

The apprehended boys are facing action under the DP Act, police said. All three are residents of the nearby area of Paharganj. Further legal action will be decided on the merits and in accordance with the girl’s complaint if any, the police said.