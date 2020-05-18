Jamia student in judicial custody
Asif Iqbal Tanha. (Photo: [email protected])

Jamia student in judicial custody till May 31 in connection with December 15 violence

By IANS

New Delhi: A Delhi court has sent a Jamia Millia Islamia student Asif Iqbal Tanha to judicial custody till May 31 in connection with the December 15 violence in the Jamia Nagar area in the city, police said on Sunday.

The third-year student of Persian language was presented in court after his arrest in connection with the violence during the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Protesters had clashed with police near Jamia varsity on December 15, leaving at least 40 people, including students and policemen, injured.

