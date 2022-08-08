ISIS Active Member Mohsin Ahmad produced before NIA Court

New-Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) to produce active member of ISIS Mohsin Ahmad before the NIA Special Court on Monday.

Mohsin was arrested on Saturday from his Delhi residence for his alleged involvement in the collection of funds for the terrorist outfit in India as well as abroad.

The NIA arrested him during a search operation conducted at his residence at Japani Gali, Jogabai Extension, Batla House, New-Delhi.

Ahmad is a radicalised and an active member of ISIS. He has been arrested for his involvement in the collection of funds for ISIS from sympathisers in India as well as abroad, informs NIA.