Inspired from Banyan tree, Bengaluru to get India’s highest sky deck at 250 m height

Bengaluru: After the tunnel road project in Bengaluru, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is now planning to build a sky deck at a 250-meter height in the city. Reportedly, this sky deck will be the tallest viewing tower in the country.

The proposal and design of the sky deck has been made by a Vienna-based Austrian company called COOP HIMMELB(L)AU, in association with World Design Organisation (WDO). However, the location for the proposed sky deck is yet to be ascertained.

“He has asked state officials to check the financial viability of the project as well as identify a suitable piece of eight to ten acres of land to build the viewing tower,” said Bengaluru Development Minister.

At the same time, officials from the DCM’s office informed that the design is inspired by algorithms governing the natural growth of the majestic banyan tree’s sprawling branches, hanging roots and blooming flowers.

“While the base is anchored in the history of a place and city, the trunk signifies the journey reminiscent of the growth of the banyan tree. The top portion – blossom – will resemble a beacon inspired by a flower in bloom,” an official said.

The same type of sky deck has been made in Europe, USA, China, Japan, South Korea, Russia and Australia by Austrian company.

The company has also claimed that the structure, once ready, will provide visitors with various recreational activities. At the base, facilities such as shopping passage, restaurants, theatre and sky garden will be present while the top portion will feature a roller-coaster station, exhibition hall, sky lobby, skydeck for panoramic view, restaurant and bar and a VIP area.

Deputy CM Shivkumar took to X and wrote on October 17, “Reviewed the proposed Bengaluru Skydeck project plan, conceptualised by COOP HIMMELB(L)AU of Austria in association with the World Design Organisation (WDO), and which if implemented will be the highest viewing tower in the country. Directed the officials to assess the financial viability of the project in addition to identifying a suitable piece of 8-10 acres of land for its execution.”