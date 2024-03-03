Indian Navy sailor goes missing from ship, massive search operation launched

New Delhi: An Indian Navy sailor reportedly went missing from a naval ship since February 2, following which a massive search operation has been initiated to trace him.

Speaking about the incident, the Mumbai-headquartered Western Naval Command informed that the sailor has been identified as Sahil Verma. After he went missing, a high-level board of inquiry has been ordered into the incident.

Reportedly, Sahil Verma, Seaman II, was reported missing at sea from an Indian Naval ship whilst on deployment since 27 February.

Taking to it’s X (formerly Twitter) handle, the Western Naval Command said, “In an unfortunate incident, Sahil Verma, Seaman II, has been reported missing at sea from Indian Naval Ship whilst on deployment since 27 Feb 24. The Navy immediately launched a massive search operation with ships and aircraft, which is still continuing.”

Further investigation into the matter is underway. More detailed reports related to the matter are awaited.

