Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) new name of united Opposition front

Bengaluru: A total 26 parties decided who were part in the opposition parties meeting in Bengaluru decided to name their coalition as ‘INDIA’ (Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance).

The meeting was held to discuss a united strategy to take on the ruling BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien tweeted, “Chak De India”

Chak De! INDIA — Derek O’Brien | ডেরেক ও’ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) July 18, 2023

Similary RJD Supremo Lalu Yadav also said, Yes, India is the name of the alliance. I do not want to comment anything on Prime Minister.

“The war is now between India and NDA, Narendra Modi vs India, their ideology and India. No one is able to fight the idea of India in the history,” said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

While the leaders were giving further details of the deliberations, sources said that they have signed a pact in this regard over seat sharing and creation of state-wise committees.

They discussed politics of hatred, the failures of Central government and raised their voices against the administration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as per the sources.

Kharge tweeted: “I am happy that 26 parties are present in Bengaluru to work unitedly. Together, we are in government in 11 states today. The BJP did not get 303 seats by itself. It used the votes of its allies and came to power and then discarded them.

“The BJP President and their leaders are running from state-to-state to patch up with their old allies. They are scared that the unity they see here will result in their defeat next year.

“Every institution is being turned into a weapon against the opposition. Our intention in this meeting is not to gain power for ourselves. It is to protect Democracy, Secularism and Social Justice. Let us resolve to take India back to the path of progress, welfare and true democracy.”

On the other hand, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is also holding a meeting in Delhi, where some new allies are expected to join the ruling BJP-led coalition.

A total of 38 parties are slated to attend the Delhi conclave, where the BJP is eager to display a strong show of solidarity. This event marks the first NDA meeting during PM Modi’s second term, highlighting the party’s commitment to forming alliances at a time when opposition parties have been actively working towards unity in preparation for the 2024 elections.