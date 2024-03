New Delhi: Indian Army’s Army Aviation Corps will raise its first squadron of Apache attack helicopters in Jodhpur on March 15, ANI informed in an X Post today.

The Indian Army will reportedly get as many as six Apache helicopters from the United States. Indian Army has signed a contract for acquiring these six Apache helicopters from the US, ANI said in the X post.

The first choppers of the unit are expected to arrive in May this year from the US, said an Indian Army Officials in a statement.