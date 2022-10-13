Indian Army to conduct biggest military exercise on Western front

Chandigarh: One of the biggest exercises in recent times, offensive formations of the Indian Army are preparing to participate in a military exercise in Western India this month, an official statement said on Thursday.

The exercise is planned to validate newly converted mechanised formations also known as Reorganised Plains Infantry Division, test efficacy of latest induction andA upgrades in weapons and equipment, and also test the enhanced force ratios accrued post rebalancing of forces on the entire Western Front.

Validation of tactical concepts of these formations, especially on canal-based operations and fighting manoeuvre through built-up areas apart from many other latest operational concepts designed to launch a swift punitive blow to the adversary as part of the proactive strategy will be the key features of the exercise, said the Defence Wing in a statement.

The exercise will put into practice the synergy between all arms and services including attack helicopters in a semi-desert terrain.

It is expected to be one of the biggest exercises in recent times. The exercise will be witnessed by the GOC-in-C Western Command and other key officials from the army headquarters.