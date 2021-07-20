India sees sharp decline in daily Covid-19 death count

New Delhi: India reported 30,093 fresh coronavirus cases, lowest in 125 days, according to the data released by Union Health Ministry on Monday, taking the toll to 3,11,74,322. The weekly positivity rate remains below 5%, currently at 2.06 % whereas the daily positivity rate is at 1.68 % which is less than 3% for 29 consecutive days.

As many as 374 patients have succumbed to COVID-19, which takes the total toll to 4,14,482.

A total of 45,254 patients recovered in the same time span, taking the number of recoveries to 3,03,53,710. Hence, the recovery rate remains at 97.37 %.

The daily active caseload declines to 4,06,130 in the last 24 hours, lowest in 117 days, which constitutes 1.30 % of total cases.

As of now, a total of 41,18,46,401 citizens of the country have been vaccinated including 53,64,908 in last 24 hours.

The total number of samples tested up to July 19 is 44,73,41,133 including 17,92,336 samples tested on Monday, informed the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).