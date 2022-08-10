India sees rise in Covid cases with 16,047 infections

New-Delhi: India on Wednesday reported a rise in Covid-19 cases with 16,047 fresh infections reported in the last 24 hours, informed Union Health Ministry data.

The country’s active cases stand at 1,28,261.

The data shows that a total of 19,539 people recovered from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking the country’s cumulative recoveries to 4,35,35,610. The recovery rate remains consistent at 98.54 percent.

In India, the daily positivity rate is 4.94 percent, while the weekly positivity rate is 4.90 percent.

A total of 207.03 crore total vaccine doses of which 93.65 crore second dose and 11.27 cr precaution dose have been administered so far. 15,21,429 doses were administered in last the 24 hours.

