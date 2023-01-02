India sees decline in Covid-19 cases in last 24 hrs

New-Delhi: India on Monday saw decline in daily Covid-19 cases as the country reported 173 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally to 4.46 crore (4,46,78,822), according to Union Health Ministry data.

With two fatalities, the death toll stands at 5,30,707 in the last 24 hours, the data updated.

India’s active caseload stands at 2,670, that comprises 0.01% of the total infections. A decrease of 36 cases has been recorded in the active Covid caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Tthe national recovery rate has increased to 98.80 per cent, according to the ministry’s website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,41,45, 445, while the case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.19 per cent, it said.

Around 220.10 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far, ministry on its website stated.