New Delhi: India has reported 4,01,078 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data released on Saturday taking the tally to 2,18,92,676.

A total of 4,187 people died of Covid in the last 24 hours, taking the country’s death toll to 2,38,270 so far. The daily active cases tally rose to 37,23,446.

A total of 3,18,609 patients recovered in the same time span, taking the number of recoveries to 1,79,30,960.

According to reports of ICMR, a total of 18,08,344 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. So far, a total of 30,04,10,043 samples have been tested in the country.

A total of 23,73,486 people have been vaccinated in the last 24 hours that takes the the total inoculation count to 16,73,46,544.

