India reports 38,667 Covid positives, Recovery rate currently at 97.45%

New Delhi: India registered a marginal decline in daily Covid caseload and recorded 38,667 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, said the Covid bulletin released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. The country had logged 40,120 new infections over the last 24 hours on Friday.

A total of 478 fresh deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 4,30,732, added Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

India has achieved the recovery rate of 97.45 per cent.

The active caseload has seen a dip of 2,446 and currently stands at 3,87,673. The active caseloads constitute 1.21 per cent of total cases, as per the bulletin released by the health ministry.

As per the data, total 35,743 patients were discharged from the hospitals and health centres in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cured to 3,13,38,088 till date in India.

The weekly positivity rate remains below 5 per cent and is currently at 2.05 per cent. The daily positivity rate continues to remain below 3 per cent for 20 continuous days and currently stands at 1.73 per cent.

Meanwhile, a total of 53.61 crores doses of vaccines were administered, said the bulletin released by the ministry.

As many as 49,17,00,577 samples have been collected up-to August 13 including 22,29,798 samples in the last 24 hours, informed ICMR.