India logs 7,219 new Covid cases, 33 deaths

New Delhi: In the last 24 hours, India logged 7,219 new Covid-19 cases and 33 deaths, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

The new fatalities increased the nationwide Covid death toll to 5,27,965.

The active caseload has dipped to 56,745, accounting for 0.13 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

Also in the same period, the recovery of 9,651 patients took the cumulative tally to 4,38,65,016. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.68 per cent.

The daily and weekly positivity rates stood at 1.94 per cent and 2.51 per cent, respectively.

A total of 3,64,886 tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours, increasing the overall tally to over 88.68 crore.

As of Saturday morning, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 213.01 crore.

So far, over 4.04 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.