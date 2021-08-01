India logs 41,831 new Covid cases, 541 deaths in a day

New Delhi: Health worker collect swab sample for Covid-19 testing at Shastri park in New Delhi on Sunday June 13, 2021.(Photo: Wasim Sarvar/IANS)

New Delhi: India on Sunday reported 41,831 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours with 541 fatalities, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data showed.

India is registering less than 50,000 daily new cases for the last 35 days. However, the country registered marginally higher cases on Sunday than Saturday’s caseload of 41,649.

With 541 more covid fatalities, India’s cumulative death toll from Covid-19 now stands at 4,24,351.

India’s active caseload has crossed the four lakh mark again and currently stands at 4,10,952. India’s recovery rate is 97.36 per cent. However, the active cases constitute 1.30 per cent of the total cases.

The weekly positivity rate remains below 5 per cent and is currently at 2.42 per cent. The daily positivity rate continues to remain below 5 per cent for the last fifty five days and currently stands at 2.34 per cent.

Meanwhile, the government has advised the states to restrict the gatherings in the districts which are reporting over 10 per cent positivity rate.

According to the government data, a total of 39,258 patients were discharged from hospitals and health centers in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cured to 3,08,20,521 to date as the virus continued to infect less than one lakh people over the last 53 days.

The Health Ministry data said that a total of 60,15,842 Covid vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hrs. With this, the number of vaccinated people with at least one jab has gone up to 47,02,98,596 in the country.

In a tweet, Health Ministry said that India has achieved a landmark in vaccination drive against the Covid pandemic and has successfully jabbed over 47 crore people across the nation.

The total number of samples tested so far has reached 46.82 crores as on August 1.

