India hit back at European Parliament for resolution over Manipur clashes

India hit back at European Parliament

New Delhi: India on Thursday hit back at the European Parliament for taking resolution over recent clashes in Manipur. The Ministry of External Affairs termed it as ‘colonial mindset’ and said that such interference in India’s internal affairs is unacceptable.

We have seen that the European Parliament held a discussion on developments in Manipur and adopted a so-called urgency resolution. Such interference in India’s internal affairs is unacceptable and reflects a colonial mindset, said MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Thursday.

In a letter issued by the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi also said that Indian authorities at all levels, including the judiciary, are seized of the situation in Manipur and are taking steps to maintain peace and harmony and law and order.

“The European Parliament would be well advised to utilize its time more productively on its internal issues,” he also said.

