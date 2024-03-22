Hyderabad: Mother, daughter fight with armed robbers, watch

New Delhi: In Hyderabad, a mother and her daughter fought with armed robbers and caught one of them. The two robbers were arrested. The CCTV footage of the incident has been confirmed by Police. ANI reported the incident on X platform.

As per reports, two armed robbers entered a house to rob and kill the residents. They had a country-made pistol and knife with them. The incident took place in the Paigah Colony, Rasoolpura in the Begumpet area.

In defence a mother and her daughter courageously fought with them and snatched the pistol. They also chased them away.

In the pursuit one of the robbers was caught on the spot and another was caught by GRP police.

Police are verifying their previous crime history.

The CCTV visuals have been confirmed by Hyderabad Police.

The two accused persons have been identified as Sushil Kumar and Premchandra who hail from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Rohini Priyadarshini, DCP North zone, Hyderabad informed about the incident in a statement.

Watch the CCTV footage here: