IPS officer Vinay Tiwari to CBI

Home Ministry deputes IPS officer Vinay Tiwari to CBI! Likely to probe Sushant Singh Rajput death case

By KalingaTV Bureau

New Delhi: IPS officer Vinay Tiwari, who was quarantined by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) while he had gone to Mumbai to probe the sensational death case of Sushant Singh Rajput, is likely to be deputed to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

If sources are to be believed Union Home Minister Amit Shah is considering Tiwari’s deputation to CBI. Besides, he is likely to lead the Central investigating agency which is currently probing Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case.

Though no official announcement has been made in this regard so far, netizens have started believing the development.

Home Ministry deputes IPS officer Vinay Tiwari to CBI!

It is worthwhile to mention here that IPS officer Vinay Tiwari was forcefully quarantined by the BMC officials. However, while he was released, he said that it was not he rather  Sushant Singh Rajput probe was quarantined.

You might also like
Entertainment

Natasha Suri tests positive for Covid-19

Nation

Covid-19 Pandemic: A Dampener In Independence Day Celebrations This Year

Offbeat

This facility of RBI can help you for repayment if there is no money to give EMI from…

Nation

Defence Ministry bans import of 101 defence items to boost indigenisation

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.