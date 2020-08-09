New Delhi: IPS officer Vinay Tiwari, who was quarantined by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) while he had gone to Mumbai to probe the sensational death case of Sushant Singh Rajput, is likely to be deputed to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

If sources are to be believed Union Home Minister Amit Shah is considering Tiwari’s deputation to CBI. Besides, he is likely to lead the Central investigating agency which is currently probing Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case.

Though no official announcement has been made in this regard so far, netizens have started believing the development.

It is worthwhile to mention here that IPS officer Vinay Tiwari was forcefully quarantined by the BMC officials. However, while he was released, he said that it was not he rather Sushant Singh Rajput probe was quarantined.