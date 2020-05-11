Home Isolation Guidelines Changed; Check Details
New Delhi: Guidelines for home isolation of very mild/pre-symptomatic COVID-19 cases have been revised by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.
The Health Ministry issued the following revised guidelines on Monday.
As per existing guidelines, during the containment phase the patients should be clinically assigned as very mild/mild, moderate or severe and accordingly admitted to (i) COVID Care Center, (ii) Dedicated COVID Health Center or (iii) Dedicated COVID Hospital respectively. Guidelines for home isolation of very mild/pre-symptomatic patients were issued on 27th April 2020. The present guidelines are in supersession of the guidelines issued on 27th April 2020.
However, very mild/pre-symptomatic patients having the requisite facility at his/her residence for self-isolation will have the option for home isolation.
Eligibility for home isolation
- The person should be clinically assigned as a very mild case/ pre-symptomatic case by the treating medical officer.
- Such cases should have the requisite facility at their residence for self-isolation and also for quarantining the family contacts.
- A care giver should be available to provide care on 24 x7 basis. A communication link between the caregiver and hospital is a prerequisite for the entire duration of home isolation.
- The care giver and all close contacts of such cases should take Hydroxychloroquine prophylaxis as per protocol and as prescribed by the treating medical officer.
- Download Arogya Setu App on mobile (available at: https://www.mygov.in/aarogya-setu- app/) and it should remain active at all times (through Bluetooth and Wi-Fi)
- The patient shall agree to monitor his health and regularly inform his health status to the District Surveillance Officer for further follow up by the surveillance teams.
- The patient will fill in an undertaking on self-isolation (Annexure I) and shall follow home quarantine guidelines. Such individual shall be eligible for home isolation.
- In addition to the guidelines on home-quarantine available at: https://www.mohfw.gov.in/pdf/Guidelinesforhomequarantine.pdf, the required instructions for the care giver and the patient as in Annexure II shall be also followed.
When to seek medical attention:
- Patient / Care giver will keep monitoring their health.
- Immediate medical attention must be sought if serious signs or symptoms develop. These could include: Difficulty in breathing, Persistent pain/pressure in the chest, Mental confusion or inability to arouse, Developing bluish discolorations of lips/face and as advised by treating medical officer
When to discontinue home isolation:
Patient under home isolation will end home isolation after 17 days of onset of symptoms (or date of sampling, for pre-symptomatic cases) and no fever for 10 days. There is no need for testing after the home isolation period is over.
Undertaking on self-isolation:
I ………………………… S/W of ……………………, resident of …………………………………. being diagnosed as a confirmed/suspect case of COVID-19, do hereby voluntarily undertake to maintain strict self-isolation at all times for the prescribed period. During this period I shall monitor my health and those around me and interact with the assigned surveillance team/with the call center (1075), in case I suffer from any deteriorating symptoms or any of my close family contacts develops any symptoms consistent with COVID-19.
I have been explained in detail about the precautions that I need to follow while I am under self- isolation.
I am liable to be acted on under the prescribed law for any non-adherence to self-isolation protocol. Signature____________________ Date________________________ Contact Number ______________