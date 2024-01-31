Hemant Soren arrested by ED in money laundering case

Ranchi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Hemant Soren soon after he resigned from the post of Chief Minister of Jharkhand this evening.

The ED officers reportedly arrested Hemant Soren from Ranchi seven hours after grilling him in alleged money laundering case.

It is to be noted here that ED officials raided Soren’s residences in Delhi and Jharkhand Bhawan. Later, the ED officers questioned him at his residence in Ranchi.

In course of grilling, ED officers informed Soren that it was arresting him as it was not satisfied with his answers to their queries. Following this, he sent his resignation to Governor C. P. Radhakrishnan.

Meanwhile, senior leader of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) party Champai Soren has been selected to be the next Chief Minister of Jharkhand.