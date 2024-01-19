Health Ministry urges doctors to specify reasons while prescribing antibiotics

New-Delhi: The Health Ministry have urged the doctors across the country to mention the reason while prescribing antibiotics to the patients.

The notice issued by Director General of Health Services (DGHS) Dr Atul Goel, mentioned that misuse and overuse of anti-microbials is one of the main drivers in the emergence of drug resistant pathogens. With few new antibiotics in the research and development pipeline, prudent antibiotic use is the only option to delay the development of resistance.

“While pharmacists are being reminded to implement the schedule H and H1 of the Drugs and Cosmetic Rules and sell antibiotics only on valid prescriptions, it is important that doctors mention exact indication on their prescriptions while prescribing antimicrobials,” the letter read.

” The medical colleges not just provide tertiary healthcare in the country but also are hubs for education of the younger generation of doctors. This makes it important that the doctors of all medical colleges set example of judicious use anti-microbials for the next generation of doctors who will face this crisis in a much more severe form,” the notice read.

It is in urgent appeal to all the doctors to make it a mandatory practice to write indication/ reason/justification while prescribing anti-microbials. Looking forward to your support the promote judicious use of antimicrobials to reduce the emergence of AMR, the notice stated.