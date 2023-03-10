H3N2 Influenza: Two Deaths reported In Haryana, Karnataka

Haryana/Karnataka: Two persons have died of influenza caused by the H3N2 virus, informed Union Health Ministry today. While Karnataka reported one death and Haryana another death.

So far, India has recorded a total of 90 cases of H3N2 influenza and eight cases of the H1N1 virus.

Most of the infections are caused by the H3N2 virus, also known as the “Hong Kong flu”. If reports are to be believed, the country, at present, has detected these two types of influenza virus circulating.

The symptoms of these infections include fever, chills, cough, breathlessness and wheezing.

According to experts, the virus is highly contagious and spreads through coughing, sneezing and close contact with an infected person.

Last week, the Indian Medical Association on Saturday cautioned against use of antibiotics and said the mounting infections are due to the H3N2 influenza virus, which lasts between five to seven days.

“A sudden increase in the number of patients having symptoms of cough, nausea, vomiting, sore throat fever, bodyache and diarrhoea in some cases,” the IMA wrote on Twitter.

“While fever goes away at the end of three days, coughs can persist for three weeks,” it added, advising doctors to avoid prescribing antibiotics to such patients.

What is H3N2 Virus

H3N2 virus is a type of influenza virus, which can be seen every year during this time of the year. It is a virus that mutates overtime called antigenic drift. This subtype of influenza A virus was discovered in 1968 in humans.

H3N2 VIRUS: Symptoms

H3N2 infection symptoms are comparable to seasonal flu viruses and it can include

Fever

Respiratory symptoms

Cough and cold

Runny nose

Fatigue

Diarrhoea

Vomiting

Breathlessness

Headache

Body aches

H3N2 VIRUS:Precautions

Keep your surroundings sanitised by washing your hands at regular intervals with soap. Avoid contact with people who are ill or wear a mask. Wear a face mask or cover your mouth if you are sneezing or coughing as the viral infection is contagious.