Govt of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 to be introduced in LS Tuesday

New Delhi: The Centre will introduce the Delhi Services Ordinance Bill tomorrow on Tuesday in Lok Sabha. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will introduce a bill to amend the Government of  National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991. ANI tweeted about it on Monday.

Shri Nityanand Rai to lay on the Table an explanatory Statement (Hindi and English) showing reasons for immediate legislation by promulgation of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Ammendment) Ordinance, 2023, said a note.

As per reports, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is seeking the support of opposition parties against this while the members of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance have reportedly said that they will oppose the Bill in Parliament.

