Chennai: A passenger was arrested when goods including 578 grams of gold with a total worth Rs 28 lakhs were seized by the Customs Department at the Chennai International airport on Wednesday.

Chennai Air Customs recovered & seized 578 grams of gold worth Rs 28 lakhs from the possession of a passenger under the Customs Act. Accused has been arrested: Commissioner of Customs, Chennai International Airport pic.twitter.com/zsMbt4A8ns — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2021

The officials concerned arrested the accused, as per the ANI news agency.