Gold Worth Over Rs 28 Lakhs Seized At Chennai International Airport

By WCE 9
gold seized at chennai airport
Pic Credit:ani/twitter

Chennai: A passenger was arrested when goods including 578 grams of gold with a total worth Rs 28 lakhs were seized by the Customs Department at the Chennai International airport on Wednesday.

According to reports, the seized items include 578 grams of gold valued at Rs 28 lakhs. The goods were seized from a passenger who arrived at the Chennai International Aiport.

The officials concerned arrested the accused, as per the ANI news agency.

