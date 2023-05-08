Fraudsters dupe Pune Ad filmmaker of a huge Rs 96 lakh

Mumbai: Cyber fraudsters managed to dupe a 56-year-old advertisement filmmaker from Pune of Rs 96 lakh. This is said to be the biggest online fraud in the country. Pune Times Mirror reported the case on May 5.

As per reports, the victim lost Rs. 96 lakh in between September 25 and November 5.

The incident is as follows. The Ad filmmaker initially received a part-time job offer via text message on his mobile. As he showed interest, he was asked to join a group on a chat app.

The victim was paid Rs 10,000 as a ‘welcome bonus’. The fake employers asked him to choose prepaid tasks and promised to pay the refund.

As per the FIR the fraudsters convinced him to deposit Rs21,990 into their bank accounts in two instalments for pre-paid jobs before giving him the assignment to evaluate and rate a travel agency. And they paid the victim Rs. 24,809 back. In this way, they managed to earn the trust of the victim. And the victim paid them around Rs. 96 lahks in total through 58 online transactions. And after that, they cut all communications with him. Then, he realised that he had fallen victim to the hands of cyber fraudsters.

A case has been registered under sections 419, 420, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 66 (C) and 66 (D) of the Information Technology Act and further investigation is underway.