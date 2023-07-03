Five drown in lake while trying to save friend in Maharashtra

In a major accident, where five people drowned in a lake while trying to save each other on Sunday evening in Nagpur

five drown in lake in nagpur
Representational Image

Nagpur: At least five persons drowned in a lake in Nagpur city of Maharashtra on Sunday evening while trying to save friend, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Rishikesh Parade (21), Vaibhav Vaidya (20), Rahul Meshram (21), Nitin Kumbhare (21), and Shantanu Armarkar (22).

Report says, the friends had gone for a picnic at Zilpi Lake. However, after reaching the spot, they changed their plan and some of them ventured into the water.

According to police, The eight friends were strolling on the banks of the Zilpi lake when some of them decided to venture into the water. After seeing that a group member was struggling to stay afloat, others tried to save him, but five of them drowned.

The police reached the spot as soon as they received information about the accident. With the help of local divers, the bodies of the youths were retrieved from the water body late at night.

 

