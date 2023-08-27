Fire breaks out at Hotel Galaxy in Mumbai; 3 dead, 5 injured

Mumbai: In a tragic incident, three people died and five people were critically injured after a fire broke out at Hotel Galaxy in the Santacruz area of Maharashtra’s capital city of Mumbai. Reportedly, the fire broke out at the second floor of the hotel at around 1 pm on Sunday.

Following the fire incident, fire service personnel reached the spot and tried to control the blaze. The team also rescued eight people from the hotel. As per the fire official, the injured were immediately rushed to the Cooper Hospital.

The fire has been brought under control and efforts to rescue the people who were stuck inside the building are underway. Four fire engines and as many water tankers were rushed to the hotel, said the official.

According to reports, police have also reached the spot and initiated a probe into the matter. The reason of the blaze is yet to be ascertained, however, it is suspected that reason of fire to be short-circuit.

Further detailed reports related to the case are awaited.