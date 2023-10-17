Fatal collision in Pune: Four dead, two injured as truck catches fire

Pune: In a tragic incident, four people, including two minors, were killed after a truck caught fire following a collision in Maharashtra’s Pune on October 16, the police said.

According to officials, four people, including two minors, died in the accident, which took place near the Swaminarayan temple and Navle bridge on the Pune-Bangaluru highway at around 09.30 pm.

Senior Inspector Abhay Mahajan of the Sinhagad Road Police station reported that out of the six passengers in the truck, four succumbed to the flames, while the remaining two managed to escaped by leaping from the burning vehicle.

The police explained that the accident occurred when a truck carrying gram flour (besan) en route to Mumbai collided with another truck and a container, that lead to fatal blaze.

Following the mishap, both the fire brigade and the police worked tirelessly to clear the national highway for the resumption of normal traffic flow.