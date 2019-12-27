FASTag Helps Recover Stolen Mahindra Scorpio In 5 Hours

Maharashtra: The Pune police department was able to recover a stolen Mahindra Scorpio within five hours using FASTag data, an added advantage of the same.

An extension of upto 15th Jan 2020 has been given for the implementation and purchase of FASTag for cars.

The Mahindra Scorpio, bought brand-new in August, was stolen from a city-based builder from Karvenagar, named Rajendra Jagtap.

The builder got two FASTag deduction alerts of Rs 35 on Monday (23/12/19): 4:38am from Talegaon toll booth and 5:50am from Panvel (on Pune-Mumbai highway).

He got worried with the second alert and rushed out of his house. To his utter dismay he found his vehicle missing and alerted the police.

Using GPS and FASTag readings, Constable Govind Pandhare at the Police Outpost immediately found that the SUV was somewhere in Thane. The vehicle was spotted.

The culprit had already fled the scene. The Scorpio was towed back to its owner afterwards and the search for the suspects is still on.

This incident has become popular on social media since people came to know that FASTags sole purpose was not just limited to cutting the long wait at toll booths but also to catch the activity of stolen vehicles.

Inputs From: rushlane.com