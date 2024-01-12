Engineer dies of heart attack while playing cricket in Noida

Noida: An engineer died due to heart attack while playing cricket at a ground in Noida. The deceased, identified as Vikas Negi, suddenly collapsed while playing cricket with his friends at the Arena Cricket Ground in Sector 135 in the city. A video of the incident is presently rolling over the internet.

According to reports, the man, originally from Uttarakhand, was living in Delhi’s Rohini area and used to work at a private company in Noida. As per the clip, Negi was at the non-striker’s end of the pitch. The batsman hits the ball, possibly for a four, following which both of them touch each other’s bat.

Later, the batsman went to his side and Negi was also about to return to the non-striker’s end. However, he collapsed on the ground. Soon, the players rushed to him and took him to Jaypee Hospital for treatment, but unfortunately Negi died before he could be given any treatment.

Police was informed about Negi’s death following which his body was sent for post-mortem and the report indicated heart attack as the cause of death.

