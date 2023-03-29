ECI announces schedule for Karnataka Assembly elections, polling on May 10

New-Delhi: The Election Commission of India on Wednesday announced the dates of the Karnataka Assembly election. The voting to be held on 10 May, 2023 and counting of votes will be done on 13 May,2023.

For the first-time voters have increased from 2018-19 by 9.17 lakhs in Karnataka. All young voters who are turning 18 years of age by April 1, will be able to vote in Karnataka Assembly elections informs Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.

Karnataka has 5,21,73,579 registered electors in 224 Assembly constituencies in the State. 58,282 polling stations to be set up across the State, said Chief Election Commissioner.

We are strengthing our team in Karnataka to curb the use of money power in elections. 2400 Static Surveillance teams to keep strict vigil. Monitoring on 171 Interstate check posts in 19 districts (sharing borders with other states), informed Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.

As per the Election Commission of India, the total number of transgenders in the state is 42,756.

For the first time, voting from home will be available for 80+ citizens and people with disabilities, informed chief election commissioner of India.