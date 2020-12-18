Earthquake in Delhi
Earthquake Of Magnitude 4.2 Jolts Rajasthan’s Alwar, Tremors Felt in Delhi

New Delhi: An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale hit Rajasthan’s Alwar on Thursday night, the tremors of which were felt in Delhi-NCR, the National Center for Seismology said.

According to the Ministry of Earth Sciences’ National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake, with a depth of five km, had its epicentre near Alwar district in Rajasthan. It struck at 11.46 p.m.

The tremors prompted people to venture out of their homes in fear. No casualties or damage to properties have been reported so far.

Earthquakes of less than five magnitude are unlikely to cause large-scale damage, unless in case of weak or compromised structures.

(With  IANS Inputs)

