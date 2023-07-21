EAM Jaishankar participates in Champions Meeting of the Global Crisis Response Group

The Champions Meeting was chaired by UNSG Antonio Guterres

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar participated in the Champions Meeting of the Global Crisis Response Group chaired by UNSG Antonio Guterres.

In the meeting Dr Jaishankar highlighted India’s efforts under the G20 Presidency, including adoption of the G20 Action Plan for Accelerating SDGs.

“Highlighted our efforts under the G20 Presidency, including adoption of the G20 Action Plan for Accelerating SDGs; commitment to implement a Common Framework for Debt service suspension initiative in a predictable, timely, orderly and coordinated manner; and promoting just, affordable, and inclusive energy transition pathways,” says EAM Jaishankar, tweeted ANI.

