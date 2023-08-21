Dwarka Expressway: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari shares video of India’s First Elevated Road Project

New Delhi: Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, offered a glimpse into the remarkable Dwarka Expressway project, which marks India’s first elevated road venture. Gadkari hailed this infrastructure marvel as a “state-of-the-art” project and a testament to engineering excellence.

Sharing a video of the expressway on social media, Gadkari described it as a “Marvel of Engineering: The Dwarka Expressway! A State-of-the-Art Journey into the Future.”

This colossal project spans 18.9 kilometers in Haryana and 10.1 kilometers in the national capital, with a width of 34 meters. Its construction comes at a cost of ₹9,000 crore and is distinctive for being supported by a single pillar.

The Dwarka Expressway, commencing at Shiv Murti on NH48 and concluding at Kherki Daula Toll plaza, boasts a four-level road network encompassing flyovers, tunnels, underpasses, grade roads, elevated roads, and flyovers. Additionally, both sides of the expressway will feature a three-lane service road. Moreover, it will incorporate an Intelligent Transport System (ITS) facility to enhance the overall transportation experience.

The Minister’s video showcase comes shortly after his expressed concerns regarding the Comptroller and Auditor General’s (CAG) inquiry into the project’s construction costs. The CAG report had sparked a political controversy earlier in the month due to the reported high cost of building the Dwarka Expressway.