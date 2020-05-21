Hyderabad: Two evacuation flights with 263 evacuees from Qatar and Saudi Arabia landed at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here on Wednesday.

Under the second phase of Vande Bharat Mission, Air India Express IX 244 from Doha (Qatar) landed at 7.26 p.m. with 184 Indian citizens, airport sources said.

Later, Air India flight AI 1910 from Dammam (Saudi Arabia) with 79 passengers landed at 10.48 p.m.

The passengers of both the flights were transported to the designated locations in the city for a mandatory 14-day quarantine as per the guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

To facilitate the arriving passengers, the Hyderabad International Airport has kept the international arrivals and the entire stretch right from the aerobridge to the arrivals ramp fully sanitised and fumigated, sources said.

The airport also enforced the social distancing among passengers right from the aerobridge to across the terminal.

All arriving passengers and aircraft crew were brought out from the aircraft in a batch of 20-25 persons each. Each passenger/crew was screened by the Thermal Cameras positioned at the aerobridge exit under supervision of the Airport Health officials (APHO) as per the directives of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare prior to immigration formalities.

After the health screening of passengers, CISF personnel in their protective gear escorted the group of passengers to immigration clearance.

Glass shields were provided at each manned immigration counter to avoid any personal contact between the passengers and immigration officers. Each counter had specified social distancing norms in place.

Every piece of baggage was sanitised by the disinfection tunnel integrated to the baggage belt as arranged by the airport.