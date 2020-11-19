New-Delhi: Woman Head Constable Seema Dhaka has become the first Delhi officer to get an out-of turn promotion for tracing 76 missing children in the last three months.

Out of which 56 children are under the age of 14.

She has rescued two children from West Bengal, two from Hoshiarpur district of Punjab and several from Gurugaon, Ghaziabad, Noida, Panipat and Bihar etc.

Dhaka, has been posted as head constable at the northwest Delhi’s Samaypur Badli Police Station. She is the first police personnel to be given OTP (out-of-turn promotion) for tracing missing children under the new incentive scheme announced by the CP.

The Delhi Police have posted congratulatory message on twitter:

WHC Seema Dhaka is currently posted in the Outer North District. She has been granted Promotion out-of-turn by CP Delhi for recovery of 76 missing children in the last 3 months @CPDelhi @LtGovDelhi @PMOIndia @HMOIndia #WearAMask #SocialDistancing #WashYourHands pic.twitter.com/NvX54FA0a6 — #DilKiPolice Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) November 18, 2020

Dhaka joined the Delhi police in the year 2006 and posted in the outer district Rohini and outer north. Her husband also works as a head constable with the Delhi Police.