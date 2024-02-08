Delhi metro station wall collapse: Ex-gratia of Rs 25 L to deceased’s family announced

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakhs to the next of kin of the 53-year-old man who died while four others were injured when a portion of the Gokulpuri Metro Station boundary wall (eastern side) collapsed in northeast Delhi on Thursday, an official said.

The deceased has been identified as Vinod Kumar, a resident of Karawal Nagar.

The Delhi Metro official said that they have also decided to pay Rs one lakh for minor injury and Rs five lakhs for grievous injuries.

The four injured were identified as Ajit Kumar (21), a resident of Loni, 19-year-old Monu and Sandeep (27), both residents of Gokulpuri and Mohd. Tazir (24), a resident of Loni. They suffered minor injuries

The official said that two motorcycles and two scooties were also damaged in the incident.

Delhi Metro spokesperson Anuj Dayal said that a part of the station wall towards the “Up Platform” fell on the road around 11:04 a.m. on Thursday, injuring five persons.

“The injured were immediately sent to the nearest hospital for medical attention. However, one of the injured has unfortunately passed away. The road was cleared of the debris on an immediate basis within an hour of the incident to ensure seamless traffic movement,” said the spokesperson.

“Two DMRC officials, a manager and a junior engineer from the civil department have been immediately suspended pending enquiry. The Executive Director\Civil\O&M is at the site for a first-hand assessment of the situation apart from officials from all concerned departments,” said Dayal.

“DMRC officials are at the hospital ensuring all possible assistance to the injured. All details regarding the incident have been shared with the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety,” said Dayal.

“As an abundant safety precaution, train services on the small stretch from Maujpur to Shiv Vihar are being run on a single line to attend to the fallen portion towards “Up Platform” at Gokulpuri station which has also been temporarily closed. However, train services on the rest of the Pink Line are running normally,” he added.