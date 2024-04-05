Delhi man kills wife and daughter, later hangs himself

New-Delhi: In a shocking incident, a 42-year-old man allegedly killed his wife and four-year-old daughter at their residence before hanging himself by a ceiling fan in Delhi’s Nihal Vihar area, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Ajay, Tina and their daughter Varsha. They were the residents of Gali No. 5 in Nihal Vihar area.

According to reports, the Police Control Room received a call on Friday at around 9.30 am regarding a suicide. Following which the police team immediately rushed to the spot and found Ajay hanging by the ceiling fan. He had blood stains all over his body.

The police even found bodies of Tina and Varsha lying in pool of blood on the bed. It seems that they had been killed with a sharp weapon and the room’s door was locked from inside.

Later, the bodies were recovered by the police and sent for autopsy. The crime and forensic science teams have been summoned to the spot, and further investigation is underway.

Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates

Ajay worked as a halwai and has a 22-year-old son named Kushal, who is an electrician. Kushal was away at work and found the bodies upon returning in the morning,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Jimmy Chiram.

The DCP said that prime facie, it appears that Ajay murdered his wife and daughter with a sharp object before taking his own life by hanging.

A case under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered,” the DCP added.