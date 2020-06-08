Delhi Covid tally to touch 56,000 in 2 weeks

New Delhi: The number of corona positive cases in Delhi is expected to double in the next 14 days. At present, nearly 29,000 people are corona positive in the capital. A Delhi government estimate said that the current rate of increase may lead to twice as many cases in the next two weeks.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday said, “The number of coronavirus cases in Delhi could reach 56,000 in the next two weeks,” adding that 8,500-9,000 beds were available in Delhi hospitals for corona patients.

“In the next 15 days, between 15,000 and 17,000 beds will be provided for corona patients as cases are doubling in Delhi in 14-15 days. It seems that in two weeks, coronavirus cases will reach 56,000 in Delhi,” Jain said.

He blamed the central government for the growing coronavirus cases in Delhi and said the situation could have been much better had the Centre stopped international flights in time.

The number of people who died of coronavirus in Delhi has increased to 812, with 1,282 new cases reported during the last 24 hours. The number of corona positive people in Delhi rose to 28,936 on Sunday after new cases surfaced.

Of these, 10,999 corona patients have recovered and 17,125 active cases are undergoing treatment. Due to the increasing corona infection in Delhi, the number of hotspots has also increased to 169.

According to the Delhi government, 12,213 patients have been asked to undergo home quarantine.