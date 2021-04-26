New Delhi: The Delhi court has granted bail to actor-cum-activist Deep Sidhu over the damage caused to the Red Fort during the violence that took place on January 26 tractor rally organised by protesting farmers.

Earlier, he had been arrested from Zirakpur area between Chandigarh and Ambala on February 9 and was granted bail by a sessions court on April 16. On the next day he was arrested by the Crime Branch in another related case.

On January 26, thousands of protesting farmers who reached ITO from the Ghazipur border clashed with police. Many of them driving tractors reached the Red Fort and entered the monument for which Sidhu was accused for instigating the farmers.

It is noteworthy that the Delhi Police had announced a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh each on Sidhu and two of his associates.

Deep Sidhu was in contact with a woman friend and actor who lives in California. He used to make videos and send it to her, and she used to upload them on his Facebook account, said Delhi Police Cell.

The 36-year-old uploaded two videos on his Facebook page claiming that people on their own marched towards the Red Fort from all the Delhi borders on January 26.