Delhi BJP’s 2-day Executive Committee meeting begins

New Delhi: Delhi BJP’s two-day Executive Committee meeting started on Friday with senior leaders and office bearers’ meeting at the party office meeting hall in the national capital.

BJP’s National Vice-President and Delhi BJP Incharge, Baijayant Jay Panda, BJP’s National General Secretary Dushyant Gautam, Delhi BJP Working President Virendra Sachdeva, Organisational General Secretary Siddharthan, Delhi Opposition leader Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and Delhi BJP Executive Meeting In-charge Kuljeet Singh Chahal lit a lamp on the stage and inaugurated the meeting.

Former Delhi BJP Presidents Vijay Goel, Vijender Gupta, Satish Upadhyay, Manoj Tiwari and Adesh Gupta, BJP MPs Ramesh Bidhuri, Parvesh Singh and Hans Raj Hans, BJP’s Assam Co-Incharge Pawan Sharma and Jammu and Kashmir Co-Incharge Ashish Sood, along with State General Secretaries Harsh Malhotra and Dinesh Pratap Singh as well as other senior leaders, state office bearers and District Presidents joined the meeting.

A political resolution will be taken up for discussion and BJP MPs along with other senior leaders will also address the meeting.

Virendra Sachdeva informed the meeting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself lauded Delhi BJP workers for good arrangements made during the recently held National Executive Meeting at Delhi.

Sachdeva urged the BJP workers to dedicate next 400 days to continue the party’s contact programmes at ground level to ensure win in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. He called upon party workers to change their working style and work at the booth level for the organisational expansion and to expose corruption of the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government.

All 14 district presidents of Delhi BJP presented a report on their districts’ political activities and performance during the recent MCD polls.

Delhi Opposition leader Bidhuri introduced the political resolution in the office bearers’ meeting and it deliberated in detail on the full house executive committee meeting on Saturday.

Baijayant Panda in his conclusive address appreciated the party workers for their disciplined and dedicated work during the recently concluded municipal corporation elections.

Panda said that partymen should take inspiration from Prime Minister Modi and BJP President J.P. Nadda and work for the organisational expansion of the party at booth level for winning all 7 Lok Sabha seats in 2024 general elections.