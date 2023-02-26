Decomposed bodies of couple, daughter found hanging in Kolkata apartment

Kolkata: Decomposed bodies of a couple and their daughter were found hanging in their accommodation in south Kolkata on Sunday, police said.

The couple’s neighbours at Regent Park housing society had been complaining of a foul smell emitting from the residence locked from the inside for the last couple of days. On Sunday morning, when the foul smell went beyond the limits of toleration, the neighbours informed the local police.

A police team arrived, broke open the door of the residence and discovered the three hanging bodies from the ceiling of their drawing room.

No suicide note has been recovered. From their Aadhaar cards, the three deceased persons have been identified as Dilip Kumar Chatterjee, 51, Ranu Chatterjee, 46, and Oindrila Chatterjee, 21.

It is learnt that they had been staying at this rented accommodation for the last six months. As per the Aadhaar cards recovered by the police, their residence has been mentioned as Garden Reach in the southern Kolkata.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that Oindrila Chatterjee was a third-semester student at a law college in Falta in South 24 Parganas district. Her father had his own business while her mother was a homemaker.

“Although preliminary finding suggests that it is a case of suicide, the final deduction can be made only after the post-mortem report is available. We are investigating all angles including the details of the business run by the deceased father,” an investigating official said.