Darjeeling Zoo welcomes 5 newborn snow leopard cubs

Kolkata: The Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park (PNHZ) in Darjeeling of West Bengal has welcomed as many as five newborn Snow Leopard cubs. It was informed by ANI in a tweet today.

As per reports, the PNHZ in Darjeeling has welcomed five newborn snow leopard cubs. After this addition, the number of Snow Leopards in this zoological park has increased to 14.

Exactly seven days back, on last Tuesday, Snow Leopards had been seen at the Kishtwar National Park of Jammu and Kashmir.

The presence of the elusive snow leopards in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar High Altitude National Park was confirmed by a research team of Department of Wildlife Protection through camera trap photographs, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The camera traps installed before snowfall in the national park was retrieved and multiple images of snow leopards have been captured in the camera trap frames.

The Kishtwar High Altitude National Park, in Jammu and Kashmir is renowned for its diverse array of flora and fauna, including several rare and endangered species.

It encompasses breathtaking alpine meadows, snow-capped peaks and lush green forests, serving as a vital ecological corridor for many wildlife species.